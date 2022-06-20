Power demand in parts of China sets new records during searing heat

Power consumption surged in large Chinese provinces north of the Yangtze River amid warmer than normal weather, with regions such as Henan, China's third-most populous province, challenged by record electricity demand.

The maximum power demand load in Henan, which has a population of nearly 100-million people, set a new record of 65.34-million kilowatts on Sunday, state television reported on Monday.

While the provincial grid was able to cope with the heavy demand, electricity supply in Henan is expected to be relatively difficult this summer, according to the report, with the maximum load seen rising further to nearly 75-million kilowatts.

In contrast to the heaviest rainfall in 60 years in southern China, Henan and nearby Shandong and parts of Hebei have battled with scorching heatwaves and drought-like conditions this month.

Temperatures in Henan's capital Zhengzhou, where major Taiwanese Apple supplier Foxconn has a production hub, have reached 40ºC in recent days.