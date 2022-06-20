Texas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence

“We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden junior was not legitimately elected by the people of the US,” the Texas party said in a resolution, passed in a voice vote at its convention.

Texas is a major player in US national politics, with 38 electoral votes, the second highest after California. Voters there have backed Republican presidents for the past four decades.

The White House had no comment.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, about two-thirds of Republicans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. State and federal judges dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies challenging the election while reviews and audits found no evidence of widespread fraud.

PLATFORM ATTACKS 'CHOICE' OF HOMOSEXUALITY

One of the proposed principles in the latest Texas Republican party platform also includes new language criticising homosexuality and voicing opposition to “all efforts to validate transgender identity.”

“Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice,” it reads, a statement that is not in the 2020 platform.

Votes on the provision are being tallied and certified following the biannual state party convention, a party spokesperson said.

The Log Cabin Republicans of Houston, an organisation that represents LGBTI conservatives, said it was once again denied a request to set up a booth at the party's convention this week, as it has been for past conventions. The group called the Texas Republican Convention's actions “not just narrow-minded, but politically short-sighted.”

However, the group is seeing “no evidence” of other state Republican conventions adopting similar bans or exclusionary language, Charles Moran, Log Cabin Republican MD, told Reuters.

“If anything we are being more included” than in the past, he said, noting that the 2020 Republican presidential campaign had an official pride coalition, and the gay Republican vote doubled between 2016 and 2020. “President Trump was the most pro-gay Republican that we have ever had,” he added.

Reuters