Netflix warned by Gulf states to drop content 'violating Islam'
Image: Bloomberg
Six Gulf Arab states have told streaming service company Netflix to stop broadcasting material they said violates the region’s Islamic values, and threatened legal action if it didn’t act.
The countries said some Netflix content “contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles”, adding they had contacted the US-based company to demand that it drop the offending material. They didn’t specify which content had caused the issue.
The move comes after a debate on social media and TV in the Gulf about content for children which was said to promote homosexuality.
“In the event of continued broadcasting of infringing content, the necessary legal measures will be taken,” a statement from the six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) said on Tuesday.
Attempts to contact regional representatives for Netflix for comment were not immediately successful.
Ekhbariya, a Saudi TV channel, ran a recent interview with a behavioural and family consultant who decried what she said was Netflix’s promotion of homosexuality to children. Habib Al Mulla, a prominent lawyer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), praised his country’s telecom authority for its separate announcement on the GCC move.
Homosexuality is prohibited in Islam and same-sex activity is criminalised in Gulf countries.
The GCC region, which comprises Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, hosts a predominantly Muslim population.
