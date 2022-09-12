×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Dutch government plans to launch slavery apology fund

13 September 2022 - 07:07 By Diederik Baazil
The Netherlands played a key role in trans-Atlantic slavery in Suriname, Brazil and the Caribbean, and in South Africa and Asia, where the Dutch East India Company operated.
The Netherlands played a key role in trans-Atlantic slavery in Suriname, Brazil and the Caribbean, and in South Africa and Asia, where the Dutch East India Company operated.
Image: Bloomberg

The Dutch government is said to be planning to apologise for its historic role in slave trade and set up a fund for projects that aim to raise awareness about the legacy of slavery.

The fund will be announced after the nation officially apologises for its role in slavery by the end of this year or the beginning of next year, according to people familiar with the matter. It may be as big as 200 million euros (about R3.47bn), the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The prime minister’s office declined to comment.

The decision is an unusual step in Europe, where former colonial powers have been under pressure to reckon with their role in the slave trade in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter movement. Though countries such as Germany and the UK have made payments for violently putting down rebellions in Namibia and Kenya respectively, the Netherlands would be among the first on the continent to set aside money as an apology for slavery. 

Outside Europe, there has been more movement to address the economic legacy of slavery and imperialism in the form of reparations. Canada has agreed to a C$40 billion deal to compensate First Nation children for being separated from their families, while Australia and New Zealand have also agreed to pay millions to compensate Indigenous people for harm suffered from settlers. In the US in the meantime, legislation has been approved that would create a commission studying potential reparations for the descendants of slaves. 

The Netherlands played a key role in trans-Atlantic slavery in Suriname, Brazil and the Caribbean, and in SA and Asia, where the Dutch East India Company operated. Last year, the mayor of Amsterdam formally apologised for the city’s part in slavery. State-run lender ABN Amro Bank NV and the Dutch Central Bank followed suit this year. 

ABN said its predecessor Hope & Co. was actively involved in the day-to-day business of plantations. Another predecessor, Mees en Zoonen, brokered insurance for slave ships and shipments of goods harvested by enslaved people.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot, who is also president of the Dutch Central Bank, addressed his apology to the descendants of enslaved people and announced a fund to finance projects worth 5 million euros over the next 10 years in the Netherlands, Suriname and the Caribbean. The bank also said it will provide additional one-time funding of 5 million euros for a number of initiatives such as the National Research Center on the History of Slavery.

This week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting Suriname where he will discuss the history of slavery in the country. Rutte told reporters on Friday that “a significant moment is to be expected later this year” concerning the Dutch role in slavery.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

Casting off the shackles

In the peak of summer in 1834 a slave named Sabina watched through the window as an official-looking man in a top hat arrived at the house where she ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

IN PICS | The troops who march to protect Cape culture

Leonie Wagner immersed herself in the traditions of the "Kaapse Klopse", now mostly called Cape minstrels, to mark the launch of a brave new film.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

A fascinating look at the history of tea — and how to brew Masala chai

Sweet tea freshly brewed with steaming hot milk is a clear marker of hospitality at most homes.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

The spice of life

Bron Sibree talks to Amitav Ghosh about nutmeg and how it illuminates the story of colonialism, capitalism and the modern geopolitical order.
Books
6 months ago

What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of SA’s Afrikaners

Their ancestors were mostly Dutch, French and German, with 4.7% of their DNA found to be non-European
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

They stumbled across one shipwreck … then another … and another

A father and son's find led to heritage experts rushing to a deserted Cape Agulhas beach
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. Zondo applies to court to correct state capture report News

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​