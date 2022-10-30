World

Overcrowded stadium crush kills 11 in Congolese capital

30 October 2022 - 14:50 By Reuters
Police have recorded "11 deaths including 10 as a result of suffocation and the crush, and 7 hospitalisations," said Minister Daniel Aselo Okito in a statement.
Police have recorded "11 deaths including 10 as a result of suffocation and the crush, and 7 hospitalisations," said Minister Daniel Aselo Okito in a statement.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala/ File photo

Eleven people were killed on Saturday, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, the interior minister said.

The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed over its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd ended up forcing their way into the VIP and reserved sections, Reuters reporters at the concert said.

Police have recorded “11 deaths including 10 as a result of suffocation and the crush, and 7 hospitalisations”, said minister Daniel Aselo Okito in a statement.

Security forces had earlier fired teargas in an effort to disperse violent crowds in the streets outside the stadium where many had gathered ahead of the concert by Kinshasa-born Ipupa, who has won acclaim in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Europe and elsewhere.

The eventual number of attendees inside the stadium vastly exceeded the number state and private security personnel present could control.

In 2020, French police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris after people started fires nearby in unrest ahead of a planned Ipupa concert.

READ MORE:

South Korea looking for answers after Halloween crush kills over 150

Shocked family members collected bodies, parents searched for children and a country sought answers on Sunday after at least 153 people were crushed ...
News
7 hours ago

Indonesia presses for answers after deadly soccer stampede

Nine police officers were stripped of their positions and the local police chief transferred
World
3 weeks ago

Parents outraged as department still withholds ‘exact’ cause of tavern deaths

Parents left with more questions then answers after meeting with officials.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Law-abiding citizen’ Mboweni wants his e-toll refund, ropes in Mpofu South Africa
  2. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  3. Corruption accused Koko pleads poverty, says prosecution will fail South Africa
  4. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  5. What happened the morning the cops came for Koko News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...