Parents outraged as department still withholds ‘exact’ cause of tavern deaths
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Sithandiwe Velaphi
The Eastern Cape health department sparked outrage this week by saying it did not intend to say exactly what killed the Enyobeni Tavern victims — even to their parents...
Parents outraged as department still withholds ‘exact’ cause of tavern deaths
The Eastern Cape health department sparked outrage this week by saying it did not intend to say exactly what killed the Enyobeni Tavern victims — even to their parents...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos