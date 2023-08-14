World

Russia’s Far East suffers flooding in Khanun’s wake, more than 2,500 people evacuated

14 August 2023 - 09:00 By Reuters
Debris on a flooded street after heavy rains due to Typhoon Khanun in Nantou county, Taiwan, on August 5 2023. The typhoon has also affected Russia and Japan. File photo.
Image: CTI via Reuters

Floods in Russia's Far East forced the evacuation of more than 2,500 people by Monday, the ministry of emergency situations said, after Russia joined the list of countries battered by rainstorms in the wake of Typhoon Khanun.

After lashing southern Japan last week, Khanun weakened into a tropical depression as it swept across the Korean peninsula to make landfall in northeast China on Friday night, causing mudslides in Liaoning province that killed at least 21 people.

In the Russian Far East, 28 settlements were cut off by Monday. Large stretches of roads and 4,620 houses were flooded in 15 municipalities, the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

The Pacific coast port of Vladivostok is the administrative centre of Primorye region. The ministry said floodwaters had begun to recede in most parts of Primorye, and the worst flooding was on the Malinovka river near the village of Rakitnoye.

