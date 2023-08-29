An unusual therapy is on offer in Russia where you can be given a mock “live burial” to confront your stress and anxiety.
Al-Jazeera reports that the idea of the practice is “to remove all external stimuli and face one’s mortality”.
WATCH | Russians bury themselves alive to ‘reduce stress’
