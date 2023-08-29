World

WATCH | Russians bury themselves alive to ‘reduce stress’

29 August 2023 - 13:33 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

An unusual therapy is on offer in Russia where you can be given a mock “live burial” to confront your stress and anxiety.

Al-Jazeera reports that the idea of the practice is “to remove all external stimuli and face one’s mortality”.

MORE:

‘Nayi motivation yo nyaka’ — LaConco motivates her fans to hit the gym

"Here to say work on the things no one will take away from you."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Three books that outsold The Bible and where to find them

From book sales to social media hits, here are the top loved reads that have taken the world by storm.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Mashatile was in VIP convoy but did not witness assault — Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that Deputy President Paul Mashatile was part of the convoy when members of his VIP protection allegedly ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Nandipha Magudumana tells court she left SA under ‘pressure, threats’ ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Russians bury themselves alive to ‘reduce stress’ World
  3. IN PICS | Slain cop's wife poses as she appears in court for alleged hit on ... South Africa
  4. Another year's delay in 'state capture' Estina trial South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa: Death came rapidly from close contact wound to chest South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Kenny Kunene gifts champagne, cognac & soft drinks during women's month event ...