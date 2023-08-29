World

White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says after Florida shooting

29 August 2023 - 09:00 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends a prayer vigil, a day after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before shooting himself in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime, in Jacksonville, Florida, US August 27, 2023.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends a prayer vigil, a day after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before shooting himself in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime, in Jacksonville, Florida, US August 27, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Malcom Jackson.

White supremacy “has no place in America”, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday in the wake of what authorities describe as a racially-motivated killing of three Black people in Florida over the weekend.

“Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America,” Jean-Pierre said.

A 21-year old white gunman shot dead three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local sheriff T.K. Waters has said the shooting was racially motivated. Authorities say the shooter left behind several manifestos for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people.

Hate crimes in the US surged nearly 12% in 2021, the latest data available, the FBI said in March. Hate crimes are those fuelled by racial and ethnic bias.

“Over the past 60 years this country has come a long way,” to battle racism and white supremacy, Stephen Benjamin, director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, told reporters at the White House press briefing. “People of good will have to lean into that progress.

Florida gunman thwarted at Black college before store shooting

A campus police officer chased a white gunman off Florida's first historically Black university a few minutes before the shooter killed three Black ...
News
1 hour ago

President Joe Biden has spoken with the city's mayor and sheriff about the shooting, Benjamin said.

Asked about a possible connection between the Florida shootings and attempts by the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, to change how slavery is taught in the state's public schools in a way that critics say minimises its brutality, Benjamin said it was important to teach all of the country's history.

“I don't think it's a stretch to suggest that trying to rewrite American history is wrong, but also encourages our children and those among us not to lean into the beautiful and also the painful past of what our history looks like and encouraging people to move forward together,” Benjamin said.

Reuters

READ MORE

White Florida shooter kills three black victims

The white gunman who shot and killed three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought ...
News
1 day ago

Two suspects arrested in Texas after shooting at Fourth of July festival

US police on Friday arrested two men aged 19 and 20 on suspicion of murder in the shooting at a Texas street festival on the eve of the Fourth of ...
News
1 month ago

Ten dead, 38 wounded in three US mass shootings

Ten people were killed and 38 wounded in mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth ahead of the 4th of July holiday, officials said, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. One killed in drive-by shooting in Umhlanga Rocks in KZN South Africa
  2. Libyan PM sacks foreign minister as row over Israel meeting grows World
  3. ‘Use force proportional to threat, don't die with the resources we've given ... South Africa
  4. White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says after Florida ... World
  5. Probe launched after Soweto boy, 10, drowns at Joburg water site South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote