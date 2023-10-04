More than 60 Jamaican primary schoolchildren were hospitalised after eating potent rainbow-coloured cannabis candy, the Caribbean country's education minister said on social media platform X, causing them to vomit and hallucinate.
“I feel confident that together we will strengthen our safety and security regime to combat the unconscionable sale of marijuana infused products to children,” Fayval Williams said on Tuesday, noting the “most unfortunate” circumstances under which she met parents and stakeholders of Ocho Rios Primary School.
Late on Monday, Williams had shared an image she said had been reported to her ministry showing a colourful packet of “full throttle rainbow sour belts”, each containing 100mg of THC, which is considered a strong dose for experienced adults.
“One little boy said he only had one sweet,” Williams said, adding several of the children had been given intravenous drips to speed recovery.
“That's how potent this product is.”
In 2015 Jamaica decriminalised possession of up to 57g of marijuana for religious, medicinal and scientific purposes, and set up a licensing agency for the country's legal medical cannabis industry.
Radio Jamaica reported the Ganja Growers and Producers Association of Jamaica was suggesting a public education programme for responsible consumption by adults and to prevent consumption by children, as well as pushing for more packaging regulations.
Reuters
More than 60 Jamaican schoolkids hospitalised after eating cannabis candy
Image: REUTERS/Mariana Greif/File Photo
Reuters
