Russia arrests man in Crimea for passing secrets to Ukraine
30 October 2023 - 09:44
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Russian man in Crimea on suspicion of treason, accusing him of passing military secrets to Ukraine, according to a state news agency.
In a statement quoted by RIA, the FSB said that the unnamed man had "collected and transmitted information about specified sites with reference to geographic coordinates to a representative of the Ukrainian military".
Crimea, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, has been under de facto Russian control since 2014.
Reuters
