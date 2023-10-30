World

Russia arrests man in Crimea for passing secrets to Ukraine

30 October 2023 - 09:44 By Reuters
Crimea, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, has been under de facto Russian control since 2014. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Russian man in Crimea on suspicion of treason, accusing him of passing military secrets to Ukraine, according to a state news agency.

In a statement quoted by RIA, the FSB said that the unnamed man had "collected and transmitted information about specified sites with reference to geographic coordinates to a representative of the Ukrainian military".

Crimea, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, has been under de facto Russian control since 2014.

Reuters

