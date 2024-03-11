World

Ukraine's Oscar winning director says he would exchange his award for no war

11 March 2024 - 12:59 By Mstyslav Chernov and Nichola Groom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture for "Oppenheimer", pose with Mstyslav Chernov, winner of Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 10, 2024.
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture for "Oppenheimer", pose with Mstyslav Chernov, winner of Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 10, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov, who on Sunday won the first Academy Award for his country for the "20 Days in Mariupol" documentary about the Russian siege of the port city, said he would rather have no Oscar and no war waged against his country.

Chernov, a video journalist for The Associated Press, shot the film during the first days of Russia's 2022 invasion in Ukraine when trapped in Mariupol with a team of journalists. On Sunday, the film won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I'm honoured," Chernov said in a powerful acceptance speech to a standing ovation.

"But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities ... but I cannot change history. Cannot change the past."

Mariupol became a byword for horror during a nearly three-month-long Russian siege of the strategic port city between March and May 2022, with trapped civilians forced to bury their dead by the roadside.

Strong silhouettes, sparkles dominate Oscars red carpet

Dresses with strong silhouettes, sparkles on both women and men and a splash of Barbie-inspired pink dominated the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Da’Vine, Kelly Rowland, The Rock: best and worst dressed at Oscars 2024

From the red carpet to the after party, here's who won the fashion at the Academy Awards
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

At least 8,000 people were killed by fighting or war-related causes during the siege, one of the biggest battles of the nearly two-year war between Russia and Ukraine, the Human Rights Watch said in February.

Two years on the war, which has killed thousands on both sides, displaced millions and turned Ukrainian cities into rubble, has no end in sight, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling continuously on his Western allies to provide Kyiv with necessary military supplies.

"This is a humanitarian emergency, and a matter of supporting the civilians that are being attacked and being killed," Chernov said at a press conference after the awards.

"It's not my job to try to convince anyone of anything. Our job is to provide as much context and information as possible."

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Atomic bomb movie ‘Oppenheimer’ crowned best picture at the Oscars

'Oppenheimer',  the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed seven Academy Awards including the prestigious best ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Oscar takeaways: panned by Trump, host Kimmel quips, ‘Isn’t it past your jail time?’

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered on Sunday to celebrate the year's best accomplishments in film at the annual Academy Awards.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Travel inspiration from this year's Best Picture Oscar contenders

There's no denying that the best-made movies can carry us away. And if you want to take that literally, here's some travel inspiration from the 2024 ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Plot twist: Oscar's not dead!

After years of blips, blunders and bored audiences, the Academy Awards look set to make the ultimate career comeback, writes Andrea Nagel
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Tyla brings breath of fresh air to stale Gap brand

The 'Water' singer stars in the brand's latest campaign that looks to bring a digital audience into its apparel fan base
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor arrested for allegedly trying to buy a car using fraudulent documents South Africa
  2. Eskom announces load-shedding update for the week South Africa
  3. SA toddler born to mother arrested for drug trafficking in Senegal repatriated South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'