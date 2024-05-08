A Pakistan court on Wednesday ordered former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to shift to a jail from house arrest, her lawyer said.
Bibi, who had been detained at Khan's hilltop mansion in Islamabad since they were convicted earlier this year on charges of selling state gifts illegally, challenged the house arrest, her lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X.
Reuters
Pakistan court orders ex-PM Imran Khan's wife to shift to jail from house arrest, lawyer says
Image: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Reuters
