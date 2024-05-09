World

Biden set to tighten asylum access at US-Mexico border

09 May 2024 - 08:15 By Ted Hesson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Migrants walk along the banks of the Rio Grande river before crossing in an attempt to seek asylum into the US, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, on September 29 2023. File photo.
Migrants walk along the banks of the Rio Grande river before crossing in an attempt to seek asylum into the US, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, on September 29 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The Biden administration is set to tighten access to asylum at the US-Mexico border via a new regulation that could be issued as soon as Thursday, four sources familiar with the matter said, in a targeted move aimed at reducing illegal crossings.

The regulation would require migrants to be assessed at an initial asylum screening stage to see whether they should be barred from asylum and quickly deported, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal government planning.

They added that the measure appeared limited in scope.

The migrants would be assessed for asylum bars related to criminality and security threats, two of the sources said.

The new regulation would improve efficiency by screening asylum seekers earlier in the process to determine whether they should be barred, one of the sources, a US official, told Reuters. It would be issued as a proposed regulation and finalised at a later date.

US lawmaker Cuellar hit with bribery charges tied to Azerbaijan, Mexican bank

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife were indicted for allegedly accepting close to $600,000 in bribes in two schemes meant to benefit an ...
News
4 days ago

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat seeking another four-year term in the November 5 election, has struggled with record numbers of migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border since taking office in 2021. Former President Donald Trump, Biden's Republican challenger, has criticised Biden for rolling back more restrictive Trump-era policies.

The Biden administration has considered a more sweeping move to block asylum seekers and migrants at the border using a federal statute deployed by Trump in his travel bans, but is not immediately planning to take that step, the sources said.

Biden implemented new asylum restrictions last year, but their effectiveness has been limited by a lack of resources to process arriving migrants.

The regulation expected to be issued this week could potentially mean thousands of people would be more quickly deported from the US per year, two of the sources said, a relatively small number compared with the total number caught crossing illegally.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump, defence attacks her credibility

Porn star Stormy Daniels described her 2006 encounter with Donald Trump in unflattering terms at his criminal trial on Tuesday, testifying she tried ...
News
1 day ago

At least 107 migrants freed from captivity in southeast Libya, spokesperson says

At least 107 migrants, including women and children, have been freed from captivity in a town in southeast Libya, a security force spokesperson said ...
News
2 days ago

Biden expands health insurance access for DACA immigrants

US President Joe Biden's administration will allow certain immigrants illegally brought to the US as children greater access to federally run health ...
News
5 days ago

UK parliament passes Rwanda asylum law as Sunak vows flights will start in weeks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Monday to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda within 10 to 12 weeks as the upper house of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  2. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  3. BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year news
  4. DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars news
  5. ‘I thought I was dying under the stones and sand’: Worker saved from George ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues