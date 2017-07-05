Economic Freedom Fighters MPL in KwaZulu-Natal Vusi Khoza fired a broadside at financial services company Alexander Forbes‚ calling for a wide scale boycott of the company over Moses Kgosana‚ and his alleged links to the Gupta family.

Kgosana’s name cropped up in a tranche of emails dubbed the #Guptaleaks‚ correspondence penned during his time at auditing firm KPMG.

Kgosana was chair elect at the financial services company and due to take up the position in August‚ but withdrew on Monday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Khoza slated Kgosana and the Gupta family.

“Anything that smells of Gupta must be despised and undermined at all costs‚” he said.

“I have a vehicle insurance policy with Alexander Forbes and as of now I have cancelled it. If I had any dealings with KPMG I would cancel them right away‚” he said.