EFF MPL calls for boycott of Alexander Forbes
Economic Freedom Fighters MPL in KwaZulu-Natal Vusi Khoza fired a broadside at financial services company Alexander Forbes‚ calling for a wide scale boycott of the company over Moses Kgosana‚ and his alleged links to the Gupta family.
Kgosana’s name cropped up in a tranche of emails dubbed the #Guptaleaks‚ correspondence penned during his time at auditing firm KPMG.
Kgosana was chair elect at the financial services company and due to take up the position in August‚ but withdrew on Monday.
Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Khoza slated Kgosana and the Gupta family.
“Anything that smells of Gupta must be despised and undermined at all costs‚” he said.
“I have a vehicle insurance policy with Alexander Forbes and as of now I have cancelled it. If I had any dealings with KPMG I would cancel them right away‚” he said.
He said that he would “never want to fund corrupt activities”.
“I will do my best to mobilise other people to do the same. This goes for any company that has dealings with the Guptas. It is about time that we wage a consumer boycott against companies that are involved in social ills like corruption and state capture‚” he said.
Alexander Forbes issued a statement on Monday‚ announcing Kgosana's withdrawal.
“Since becoming aware of recently published allegations in respect of KPMG which related to his previous position as Chief Executive Officer and Senior Partner of KPMG‚ he believes it is the correct course of action for himself‚ the company‚ its clients and shareholders.
“Mr Kgosana felt that the demands on his time in the role of Chairman of the company whilst attending to these allegations‚ will interfere with his deliverable expectations. Alexander Forbes welcomes this decisive action‚” the company said.
A spokesman didn't want to be drawn on Khoza's boycott call.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP