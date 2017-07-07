These are the words of Acting Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen on Friday.

The judge interdicted Black First Land First (BLF) and its president Andile Mngxitama from intimidating‚ harassing‚ threatening or assaulting 11 journalists or coming to their homes.

He also interdicted the BLF and Mngxitana from making any threatening gestures on social media that reference any violence‚ harm and threats to the journalists.

He ordered the party and Mgxitama to issue a public statement to all BLF members stating that they do not condone any of the above acts directed at any journalist. This should be done within 12 hours of the judgment‚ which was passed on Friday at noon.

BLF and Mngxitama should also pay the costs of the application.

Van der Westhuizen passed this judgment in an urgent application brought by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and 11 journalists who sought to stop BLF attacks and harassment.

Last Thursday‚ members of BLF went to the home of of Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Peter Bruce‚ where they assaulted Business Day editor Tim Cohen and political commentator Karima Brown‚ and vandalised Bruce’s property

Bruce had written an article in Business Day‚ criticising the Gupta family. BLF members were not happy with its contents.