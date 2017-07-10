Khoza‚ who is chair of the portfolio committee of Public Service and Administration committee in Parliament‚ was admonished by Mthembu in a statement on Friday‚ for what he called her "extreme ill discipline".

The party has taken umbrage with her seeming refusal to toe the party line in a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ the fact that she gave media interviews on the sidelines of the ANC policy conference and her writing to Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete‚ requesting a secret ballot‚ citing numerous death threats against her as a reason.

In her Facebook post‚ Khoza says: "I do not wish to engage him (Mthembu) on what extreme ill-discipline means as I have doubt if it would be rational given the fact that his conclusions are based on misrepresentation of facts and comprehension of matters at hand out of the context."

She says that her choice to speak out has been motivated by her desire to save the country.

"When some of us speak out we are only trying to save South Africa from economic ruin. We are trying to act out of the norm in order to get South Africa back on its prosperous growth path for all its citizens and not just the politically connected few. "

"If I'm fired I'm taking my history with me. I'm taking the South African dream and that of Africa with me. I shall not leave Cde Nelson Mandela‚ O.R. Tambo‚ Charlotte Maxeke‚ Joe Slovo‚ Harry Gwala‚ Albertina Sisulu etc. behind. Their souls are in me. What they stood for remains relevant‚" she says.