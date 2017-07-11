SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande says there doesn't appear to be any appetite within the ANC to rescue itself.

Delivering his party's political report on the second day of the SACP congress in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ Nzimande strongly suggested that some ANC leaders had no firm grasp of the challenges facing the ANC and South Africa as a whole.

"You know‚ when you hear some of our leaders say they will pick up the rand when it falls‚ you just despair‚" he said to laughter and applause.

Nzimande said these leaders clearly had no concept of the difficulties faced by countries when their credit ratings are downgraded to junk status.

Nzimande also had strong words for the controversial Gupta family and those sympathetic to them.

He railed against accusations that the SACP was silent around allegations of undue corporate capture but had shown enthusiasm on the issue of speaking out against so-called state capture.