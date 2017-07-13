Cyril's slam-dunk speech

Cyril Ramaphosa walked into the SACP's 14th national congress as ANC deputy president and walked out as the guy to beat in the race for the governing party's top job.

In a presidential campaign speech that shaded all the rhetoric and subliminal messaging of the succession battle so far, Ramaphosa used the platform to hit hard against the Gupta family and those in the ANC's ranks who collaborate with them.

Ramaphosa was speaking on behalf of the ANC at the congress after President Jacob Zuma was told he was not welcome.