Hawks set up task team to probe ANC shootings in Umzimkhulu
The Hawks has established a task team to investigate the shooting of three KwaZulu-Natal ANC councillors in the Umzimkhulu area on Thurday evening.
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement on Friday that a political task team will probe the shooting in which former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa and ANC leaders Nonsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Mzizi were wounded in Mzimkhulu.
These are not the first incidents of political violence in the area this year. The ANC councillor in Umzimkhulu‚ Mduduzi Shibase‚ was killed in April and the municipality’s speaker‚ Khaya Thoela‚ was gunned down in May.
Magaqa‚ Mafa and Mzizi were at a shop in Ibisi village‚ north of Harding‚ near Magaqa’s home when they were ambushed by two gunmen who fired a dozen bullets from a high-powered rifle into their car before they fled in a getaway vehicle.
“The motive of the shooting is unknown and no arrest has been made. We urge anyone with information regarding the attack to contact their nearest police station‚” said Mulaudzi.
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Nchube and her community safety counterpart‚ Mxolisi Kaunda‚ visited the area on Friday.
DA councillor in Umzimkhulu‚ Hlanganani Lukhozi‚ said his party was concerned about the escalation of political violence in the Harry Gwala District Municipality under which the town falls.
“We condemn this growing pattern of politically motivated attacks in the strongest terms and wish the latest victims a speedy recovery. We call on the South African Police Service in KZN to urgently institute an investigation into this senseless attack and ensure that those responsible are apprehended‚” he said.
“Despite the premier’s office initiating the Moerane Commission of Inquiry to investigate the profile and association of these political attacks‚ the situation continues to worsen in the province‚” said Lukhozi.
“Incredibly‚ not one conviction has been secured‚ despite a team of detectives and a special task team investigating these killings. It is very clear that the political attacks in this province are getting out of hand and that the situation is becoming a full-blown crisis.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP