“The motive of the shooting is unknown and no arrest has been made. We urge anyone with information regarding the attack to contact their nearest police station‚” said Mulaudzi.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Nchube and her community safety counterpart‚ Mxolisi Kaunda‚ visited the area on Friday.

DA councillor in Umzimkhulu‚ Hlanganani Lukhozi‚ said his party was concerned about the escalation of political violence in the Harry Gwala District Municipality under which the town falls.

“We condemn this growing pattern of politically motivated attacks in the strongest terms and wish the latest victims a speedy recovery. We call on the South African Police Service in KZN to urgently institute an investigation into this senseless attack and ensure that those responsible are apprehended‚” he said.