Zuma would choose presidency over being a billionaire‚ analysts believe

“The Daily Maverick has learned from two sources that financially remunerative amnesty was put before to the president. To be clear‚ this is not a rumour‚ but an actual political weapon that a faction of a faction in the ANC are willing to deploy‚” read the article.

But constitutional law expert Professor Shadrack Gutto brushed aside the purported tactic‚ saying that Zuma is well within his rights to be a president and will step down when he wants to.

Gutto says that it would not be in the personal interest of Zuma and his allies for him to accept the offer reported to have been made.

It is reported that the notion was put before Zuma for consideration but that he dismissed it.