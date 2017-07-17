Body count on the rise in wave of shootings, killings of councillors in KwaZulu-Natal

"We are afraid and confused."

These are the desperate words of Umzimkhulu Municipality deputy mayor Sindi Nkala, whose council has been rocked by shootings and killings of councillors since April.

This is the situation in Umzimkhulu, the erstwhile Eastern Cape enclave in southern KwaZulu-Natal, as it battles wave after wave of councillor killings.

Councillors in Umzimkhulu are now living in fear following Thursday night's attempted murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, now a councillor, and two of his colleagues, ward 11 councillor Nonsikelelo Mafa and ward 16 councillor Jabu Mzizi, who were shot by unknown gunmen and hospitalised.