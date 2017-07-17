However‚ what is still to be determined is whether Zuma will influence the ANC to choose a successor from his camp - the Premier League - rather than opposition‚ said political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

A number of events in just one week could point to a weakening grip on Zuma's power.

But political analyst Susan Booysen said in the battle for control of the ANC‚ power swings between sides like a "pendulum".

In the past week‚ Zuma-appointed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane backed down in a court case on her recommendation to weaken the Reserve Bank’s powers. She said she would not oppose the SA Reserve Bank‚ Parliament and the Finance Minister's opposition to her recommendation and admitted in court papers she could not "instruct" Parliament.

Last week‚ Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa lashed out at the Guptas and called for an inquiry into State Capture‚ while speaking at the SA Communist Party’s 14th national congress. This is a fairly unusual move for Ramaphosa who is not usually openly critical of his boss.