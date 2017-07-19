The process used to appoint a contractor to undertake mammoth upgrades to President Jacob Zuma's private Nkandla homestead was not fair‚ not transparent‚ not equitable and not cost effective‚ the Special Investigating Unit said on Wednesday.

Investigator Christian Legwabe made this revelation during the ongoing department of public works disciplinary hearings‚ currently taking place in Durban.

He claimed that the department paid almost double on at least one of the elements of the upgrade because of wrongdoing in the contract award.

Legwabe was speaking during the disciplinary proceedings of Jayshree Pardesi‚ the Pretoria-based national director of key accounts management.

She is one of 10 public works officials who are accused of flouting tender processes that led to controversial architect Minenhle Makhanya being appointed to lead the Nkandla upgrades project.

According to testimony led on Wednesday‚ Pardesi was on a public works panel that appointed Moneymine as one of the contractors on the R246-million project.

Legwabe said that the committee members employed a negotiated strategy to procure Moneymine‚ rather than follow regular tender processes.