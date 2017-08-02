One MP discharged – two‚ including committee chairperson‚ still in hospital after accident
One of the members of parliament injured in a fatal accident on Wednesday near Paarl in the Western Cape has been discharged while another remained in “high care” at a local private hospital.
The DA's Ian Ollis‚ who was among the three MPs injured when their shuttled kombi overturned outside Paarl while on their way to parliamentary oversight visits in the area‚ said he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Ollis said the ANC's Nomalungelo Gina‚ who was leading the parliamentary delegations as chairperson of the portfolio committee on basic education‚ and the UDM's Cynthia Majeke had sustained more serious injuries and had remained in hospital.
He said another ANC MP‚ Timothy Khoza‚ who is from Mpumalanga‚ died next to him when their vehicle overturned.
Khoza had been serving his first stint as an MP‚ having arrived in parliament in 2014.
“The chair is in high care. People in the other taxi were also injured‚” said Ollis.
He said the committee had cancelled the rest of their oversight visits in the region‚ which had been scheduled for the rest of the week.
The basic education committee had planned to inspect learning conditions in the Cape Winelands.
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said it was with “heavy hearts” that the party had learned of the accident which took the life of one of its MPs.
“The African National Congress sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Comrade Khoza. He died in the line of duty‚ serving his country and his people. May his family‚ his comrades find comfort in a life lived for the betterment of the lives of others. The ANC further wishes those injured a speedy recovery‚” said Kodwa.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the presiding officers of parliament had expressed shock at the tragedy that had befallen the national legislature.
He said they were still awaiting a detailed report on the accident.
The deputy Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Lechesa Tsenoli‚ earlier visited the injured MPs at the hospital.
“We convey our deepest condolences to the family of comrade Khoza‚ the African National Congress as well as his fellow members and staff who worked with him. I have seen the three members and feel confident they will recover from their shocking accident. They have already received examinations by doctors and‚ while still shocked‚ they are glad they are alive - their ordeal is unbelievable.
“We are grateful to the staff‚ including Protection Services‚ who played a critical supportive role during this unfortunate development. We must thank‚ too‚ Members of Parliament‚ Chief Whips and a Deputy Chief Whips of political parties who came over to support their members‚ the MEC of Health of the (Western Cape) Province and the leadership of the hospital who understood our need to see our members‚ even as they protected them so doctors could first do their work. Parliament will discuss the Committee’s work and what will happen to it."
