One of the members of parliament injured in a fatal accident on Wednesday near Paarl in the Western Cape has been discharged while another remained in “high care” at a local private hospital.

The DA's Ian Ollis‚ who was among the three MPs injured when their shuttled kombi overturned outside Paarl while on their way to parliamentary oversight visits in the area‚ said he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Ollis said the ANC's Nomalungelo Gina‚ who was leading the parliamentary delegations as chairperson of the portfolio committee on basic education‚ and the UDM's Cynthia Majeke had sustained more serious injuries and had remained in hospital.

He said another ANC MP‚ Timothy Khoza‚ who is from Mpumalanga‚ died next to him when their vehicle overturned.