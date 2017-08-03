More than half of ANC voters believe that ANC members of Parliament should follow their conscience rather than follow the instructions of the party in the upcoming vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ according to SA’s first social media technology driven political sentiment survey.

The results of the ground-breaking survey conducted by local research house Ratepop show that 59.2% of ANC voters polled believed that MPs should vote as they see fit rather than follow the instructions of their party.

This is particularly significant given the no confidence vote scheduled in parliament on August‚ Ratepop said.

Asked whether Jacob Zuma remaining on as President until 2019 would make ANC voters more or less likely to vote for the ANC in the upcoming national elections‚ 46.1% of ANC voters said less likely‚ while 24.5% said more likely.