Mantashe aims jibe at Dullah Omar's family

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the family of the late Dullah Omar could not erase his contribution to the party.

His comment came after the family issued a statement on Friday saying it no longer wanted Omar’s name to be associated with the ANC region covering the Cape Town metropolitan area.

The region intends to march to parliament on Tuesday to “defend democracy” as President Jacob Zuma faces a motion of no confidence.

In their statement‚ the family said many ANC leaders were more interested in themselves and their positions than serving the interests of the people.