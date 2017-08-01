Race has emerged as one of the key factors fuelling divisions within the opposition ANC in the Western Cape.

The party is again battling serious rifts as it gears up for its national conference to elect President Jacob Zuma’s successor.

In June tensions culminated with the disbanding of the Dullah Omar region‚ the ANC's biggest region which encompasses the Cape Metro. The move has since been reversed by the party's national executive committee.

But insiders‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity‚ said one of the hot issues that led to the disbandment was the sidelining of branches in the mainly coloured areas. Regional leaders feared that these would not support their preferred candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“The problem that the Dullah Omar guys have with the coloured branches is that they [don’t want] Nkosazana as the successor of JZ in December. That has been the reason‚” said a PEC member.