Kathrada Foundation 'disgusted' over alleged racial attack

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it is "deeply disgusted" over a reported attack on a black couple by six white males.

A video surfaced on social media this week of the group of males attacking a man identified as Jacob Sono and his wife at a KFC drive-through based in Pretoria. This was after the couple allegedly asked the males to move forward in the drive-through.

The woman is heard repeatedly screaming in the video as the men attack them. It is reported that four of the six men have been arrested.