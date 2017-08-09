Delay in arresting Manana symptomatic of a society violent in words and deeds: Madonsela

On why Manana has not been arrested yet‚ "I think for me it speaks to the extent to which we consider gender violence a crime".

It must be viewed as "a crime like any other".

"When people do wrong‚ they have to be arrested. At the end of the day‚ if they have a side to explain that is fine. Let the law take its course"

She said delays in arresting someone for harassing and hurting a woman "also speaks to a dysfunctionality in the justice sector".

"I have nothing against Minister Manana. On the face of it he is a good kid."

He has said he wants to do what is required of him. He would like to be held accountable. [So] the [justice] system must deal with it ."

She had a warning about the increasingly limp justice system: One of the things South Africa is respected for is its respect for the rule of law.

"If we lose that it‚ will be sad.”