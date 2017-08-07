Mduduzi Manana ‘threw me on a car bonnet and hit me in the face’‚ says Ermelo woman

“When [one of Manana’s friends called me over] I went over to find out what he wanted. All of a sudden‚ one of Mdu’s friends spilt beer on me‚” said the woman.

She alleged that a confrontation between herself and Manana ensued and her sister pulled her out of the club.

“Mdu followed us out. He threw me on the bonnet of the car and hit me on the face‚” said Mokhohlane.

“He beat me up until outsiders came [and intervened]‚” she said. Her sister called her aunt and uncle who rushed to the scene.

“My aunt hit Mdu and he attacked her. She went into the car and he then threw bricks at the car. He was also bashing it with his hands‚” said Mokhohlane.

“One of his bodyguards then took out a gun and fired two shots in the air. He didn’t point the gun at anyone. We were all shaken up and that is when the fight ended‚” she added.

The police arrived and allegedly retrieved the cartridges from the scene.