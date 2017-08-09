As calls for the arrest of Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana continue to surge‚ President Jacob Zuma has reassured government that no one is above the law when it comes to women abuse.

Speaking at a Women’s Day celebration in Kimberley‚ Northern Cape‚ Zuma said a lot of progress had been made in improving the lives of women but that the country was facing a serious problem of violence and abuse directed towards women and girls.

“We wish to emphasise that nobody is above the law when it comes to crimes against women. All persons‚ regardless of position in society must face the full might of the law when they attack women and children‚” he said.

Manana is accused of assaulting a woman at the Cubana restaurant in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ at around 3am on Sunday. The incident comes as the governing party faces an onslaught over Zuma's rule and apparently followed a spat over the president's successor.