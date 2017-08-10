Gungubele not worried as Zuma faction goes on witch-hunt following motion vote

One of the ANC MPs suspected of voting against President Jacob Zuma in Tuesday's motion of no confidence is having no sleepless nights about the matter.

This after it emerged that some party structures have embarked on a campaign to smoke out "the sell-outs" and are calling for punitive action to be taken against ANC MPs who may have voted to oust him.

The ANC's outspoken Mondli Gungubele‚ who's repeatedly made it clear he was due to vote with his conscience during the no confidence vote on Tuesday‚ said his vote would remain secret and that people should accept the outcome of Tuesday's vote.