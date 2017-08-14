The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State want the ruling party to convene a special national executive committee meeting to deal with its MPs who voted with opposition parties in support of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

At a media briefing by the provincial working committees of both provinces in Durban on Monday‚ senior officials made it clear that they want the 26 dissenting MPs to face disciplinary action for voting with the opposition.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala‚ who addressed the media with his Free State counterpart‚ Ace Magashule‚ with mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane also in attendance‚ said the party would be tough against those MPs.

“We contend‚ rightly so‚ that the motion of no confidence was not just about President Zuma but essentially about removing the ANC. And in that regard we are clear that those who voted in support of the motion from the ANC must face disciplinary action. And we are not going to be soft on that because in the ANC there is discipline‚” he said.