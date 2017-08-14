Politicians and activists hope the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will recommend Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana be fired.

The DA said on Sunday they were consolidating their information before officially lodging their complaint at the CGE against Manana on Tuesday.

This comes after the deputy minister slapped‚ punched and kicked two women at the Cubaña nightclub in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ last Sunday. A video of the incident was shared on social media.

The Sunday Times reported former staff of Manana accused him of temper tantrums‚ blackmail and blatant abuse.