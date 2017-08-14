Politicians and activists want gender commission to recommend Manana be fired
Politicians and activists hope the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will recommend Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana be fired.
The DA said on Sunday they were consolidating their information before officially lodging their complaint at the CGE against Manana on Tuesday.
This comes after the deputy minister slapped‚ punched and kicked two women at the Cubaña nightclub in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ last Sunday. A video of the incident was shared on social media.
The Sunday Times reported former staff of Manana accused him of temper tantrums‚ blackmail and blatant abuse.
They also allege he threw diaries and cellphones at his staff‚ ordered employees to cook for him and his friends‚ and punished one employee by leaving her to sit alone in the dark on a winter’s night.
The CGE is a Chapter Nine institution which promotes gender equality. They present the recommendations of their investigations to Parliament and the Presidency.
CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi confirmed they are investigating Manana.
“We informed our legal team of the need to study the video.”
Baloyi said they will include the alleged abuse of Manana’s staff once the DA have lodged their complaint.
DA MP Hlomela Bucwa said they were consolidating their information from Manana’s staff before they lodge their complaint on Tuesday.
“It has become increasingly clear that Mr Manana is a menace who has no respect for women and treats them as inferior human beings.”
The DA want the CGE to make recommendations to Parliament and the Human Rights Commission. Bucwa said the ideal recommendation would be that Manana should resign.
“It would be very sad if they (politicians) did try and mingle with the commission and their recommendations.”
Rev. Bafana Khumalo‚ senior strategic advisor at the NGO Sonke Gender Justice‚ said the “key challenge” for the CGE will be to convince Manana’s staff members to come forward.
The Sunday Times reported ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini said there are other senior government officials who were worse culprits than Manana.
Bucwa urged Bathabile Dlamini to report these culprits.
Khumalo said Dlamini’s defence of Manana was “unbelievable”.
“If not even Bathabile can defend women against the abuse by men‚ it basically means women are on their own.”
