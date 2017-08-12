News

Mduduzi Manana's not the only one, others are worse, says Bathabile Dlamini

13 August 2017 - 00:02 By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has defended Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana following his assault on two women last weekend - saying there were other senior government leaders who were worse culprits.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Baleka Mbete speaks out on secret ballot for the first time News
  2. President Zuma 'lied' about family aid News
  3. KFC assault suspects denied bail for false addresses News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. Get cash back when you buy the Sunday Times using SnapnSave News

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
SS-GB: Trailer - BBC One

Related articles

  1. Manana granted bail of R5‚000 Politics
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma's hell ride is far from over Opinion & Analysis
  3. No one is above the law when it comes to women abuse: Zuma Politics
  4. Delay in arresting Manana symptomatic of a society violent in words and deeds: ... Politics
X