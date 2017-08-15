Public Protector should reflect on her conduct‚ court says

The Public Protector has not offered any defence to charges of illegality‚ irrationality and procedural unfairness regarding her decision to order the amendment of the Constitution to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

She would also do well to reflect more deeply on her conduct of the CIEX investigation report and the criticism of her by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Governor of the Reserve Bank.

The high court in Pretoria made this observation on Tuesday as it set aside her remedial action contained in her report released in June on the lifeboat to Bankorp/Absa in the 1990s.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed the chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice‚ Mathole Motshekga to start a process to amend the Constitution with a view to altering the primary object of the Reserve Bank.