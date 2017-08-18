Law must curb governing bodies power to appoint principals: Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for an amendment of the Schools Act to strip governing bodies of their power to play a role in the appointment of principals.
In an interview this week, Lesufi listed the act as a key "stumbling block" he has encountered in his bid to transform public schools in the province.
The act gives school governing bodies powers to recommend whom the department appoints as principal or teachers.
"I really believe it's now time to review having SGBs appoint principals," Lesufi said.
"It's a professional post that needs professionals to evaluate who's the best person. A school stands and falls on a good principal."
However, the National Association of School Governing Bodies has defended the role it plays in appointing principals.
"We vehemently oppose that sentiment because we feel everybody, as long as the laws allow, should play a role in the appointment of principals," the association's general secretary, Matakanye Matakanye, said.
He said if the governing bodies didn't play a role, principals would be imposed on schools.
"The SGBs recommend to the director-general a person who we believe is capable to lead our schools, and that should continue," Matakanye said.
Lesufi has had to put out fires at a number of Gauteng schools recently following disputed appointments of principals, including at Klipspruit Secondary School.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is investigating whether proper processes were followed in the appointment of a black principal at the school south of Johannesburg.
Community protests accused the SA Democratic Teachers Union, the education department and the school's governing body of not adhering to proper processes.
Sadtu also shot down the MEC's proposal.
Spokesman Nomusa Cembi said: "The participation of SGBs is part of strengthening democratic participation of parents in education. We say this should be strengthened instead of being diminished."
