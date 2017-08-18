Law must curb governing bodies power to appoint principals: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for an amendment of the Schools Act to strip governing bodies of their power to play a role in the appointment of principals.

In an interview this week, Lesufi listed the act as a key "stumbling block" he has encountered in his bid to transform public schools in the province.

The act gives school governing bodies powers to recommend whom the department appoints as principal or teachers.

"I really believe it's now time to review having SGBs appoint principals," Lesufi said.

"It's a professional post that needs professionals to evaluate who's the best person. A school stands and falls on a good principal."