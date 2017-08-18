Oakbay pledges to spend Gordhan court costs on needy students

The Gupta linked Oakbay says underprivileged university students in South Africa will be the beneficiaries of legal costs due to be paid to it by the Treasury after a case brought by the former minister Pravin Gordhan was dismissed on Friday.

The company said in a statement: "We have said all along that this application by the former Finance Minister was a waste of valuable court time‚ especially as it was brought at the taxpayers' expense. We have faith in South Africa's judiciary and are grateful for the independence it has exhibited today..."

"In particular‚ we note the court's comment that “it is not appropriate for a Member of the National Executive to draw the judiciary into the exercise of his executive functions as evinced in this application.