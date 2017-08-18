Gordhan loses court battle against the Guptas

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former finance minister Pravin Gordhan's application for a declaratory order on whether he could interfere in the relationship between the banks and their clients.

Gordhan approached the court in 2016 for a declaratory order stating that he could not intervene‚ after being pressured to do so by cabinet and the Gupta-linked Oakbay.

At the time his move was widely interpreted as an attempt to put an end to the lobbying and shine a light on the Guptas' financial affairs.

Gordhan has since been removed as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle.

The High Court on Friday ruled that Gordhan's application be dismissed and that he pay costs.

"The application by the Minister of Finance for declaratory relief is dismissed. The minister of finance shall bear the costs of the Oakbay Group‚" the court said in its judgment.

