“To fully implement the regulations‚ we have published mandatory prequalification for quotations and tenders. All tenders that are greater than R30-million are subjected to mandatory sub-contracting of 30% of the value of the tender.

“These measures are about development. It is important to put an emphasis on localised participation. In certain areas there has been an uprising by communities who felt that they were being excluded in the development taking place in their area.

“We have spoken to the issue of a co-ordinating committee that would look into issues of transformation. But also that you have conventional management structures that will be part of implementing agencies‚” he said.

Nhleko said local sub-contractors will have to meet certain requirements to mitigate the risks of underperformance.

These include:

- The relevant accreditation; - Registration with relevant bodies; - Possess necessary capabilities to deliver the sub-contracted work; - Meet requirements in terms of the stipulated designated groups; and - Be geographically located at the place where the project is being delivered.

Later this month‚ the department will hold an indaba hosted with the construction sector to deal with issues of transformation in the sector. The indaba will be aimed at bringing big and small players under one roof to ensure there is a common goal of achieving transformation in the sector.