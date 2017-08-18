Pupils assault teachers as MEC visits school to halt violence
On the same day that Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi warned Kempton Park school pupils about violence and gangsters‚ two pupils assaulted their teachers.
Lesufi’s visit on Friday to Norkem Park High School was a response to videos on social media of pupils fighting and a wave of violence at the school.
“There is no way‚ no way‚ under my leadership I am going to have a Yizo Yizo school‚” Lesufi said. “We will never surrender the education of our own children to future gangsters. We will never surrender the future of the education to people that want to be prostitutes while they are still young.”
The teachers were assaulted by two pupils during his visit. “One TKO’d (technical knockout) one teacher and the other one assaulted a teacher.”
Lesufi said two pupils have been suspended.
The MEC is meeting parents on Wednesday‚ because he believes there is “lawlessness” and the discipline in the school is “out of control”.
“They (parents) must listen to me or else I will shut down the school.”
Lesufi said 18 children at the school have been identified with possible links to gangs and asked to police conduct search and seizure operations.
Ten girls have been suspended after the videos of fighting emerged on social emerged. This decision was made at an emergency meeting with the school governing body (SGB) on Thursday night.
The SGB also recommended that two boys be expelled. They will receive their expulsion letters on Monday.
In the videos a few pupils are at each other’s throats. Fellow pupils can be heard screaming amid the chaos as they try to break up the fight. At one point a girl grabs another pupil by her hair and shoves her to the ground.
Lesufi said two of the girls were fighting over boyfriends.
“You can’t have grade 9s fighting over boyfriends and girlfriends and also establishing gangsters so that they can protect themselves against other people. We’ll deal with it‚” he warned
Lesufi instructed the school to take its time with the disciplinary hearings.
“They will sit at home. Their DC (disciplinary hearing) will either be in November or December. They will miss their exams‚” said Lesufi.
“Let those who sit at home sit at home‚ because they don’t want to sit inside the classroom with other children.”
