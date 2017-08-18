Pupils assault teachers as MEC visits school to halt violence

On the same day that Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi warned Kempton Park school pupils about violence and gangsters‚ two pupils assaulted their teachers.

Lesufi’s visit on Friday to Norkem Park High School was a response to videos on social media of pupils fighting and a wave of violence at the school.

“There is no way‚ no way‚ under my leadership I am going to have a Yizo Yizo school‚” Lesufi said. “We will never surrender the education of our own children to future gangsters. We will never surrender the future of the education to people that want to be prostitutes while they are still young.”

The teachers were assaulted by two pupils during his visit. “One TKO’d (technical knockout) one teacher and the other one assaulted a teacher.”