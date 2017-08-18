The national health department is taking over KwaZulu-Natal’s health department procurement process‚ given the crisis in treating patients with cancer in the province‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Friday.

The minister said the procurement of services‚ human resources and a lack of management skills was the root cause of the oncology crisis in KwaZulu-Natal.

A forensic audit into the procurement process of the KwaZulu-Natal department of health‚ which is dealing with a crisis in treating patients with cancer‚ has been commissioned.

Motsoaledi was speaking at a media briefing at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban.