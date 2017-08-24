What would Patricia de Lille do in an abusive relationship? 'Klap back!'
As Women’s Month is drawing to a close‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's advice to other women is: "klap back!"
De Lille gave her advice while addressing a full council meeting of the City of Cape Town on Thursday morning. She told fellow councillors about her visit to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children earlier this week.
De Lille donated 50 new beds to the centre.
“[They] provide a safe haven for hundreds of women and children. They see at least 600 people a month coming to that facility for help‚” said de Lille.
She said her visit was to salute the brave women at the facility because they made a decision that “enough is enough” and they were moving out of abusive relationships to seek help.
“I said to women there‚ all the bad things that happen to women in life‚ is what we allow to happen. We should not allow these things to happen and fight back‚ klap back‚ whatever it is‚” said de Lille‚ to applause from some councillors.
De Lille’s comments come as the high levels of abuse against women has come under the spotlight once again.
Recently ANC MP Mduduzi Manana was forced to vacate his position as Deputy Minister Higher Education and Training. He admitted to assaulting a woman at a Johannesburg night club.
He is currently facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
De Lille said they were trying their best to empower women through various projects such as the department of transport’s “All women’s team” repairing pot holes.
“Apart from working very hard to improve our services delivery‚ we must do a lot more to help our women and children. We should not just have one month for women; we should have 365 days a year for women‚” said de Lille.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP