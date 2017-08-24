What would Patricia de Lille do in an abusive relationship? 'Klap back!'

As Women’s Month is drawing to a close‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's advice to other women is: "klap back!"

De Lille gave her advice while addressing a full council meeting of the City of Cape Town on Thursday morning. She told fellow councillors about her visit to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children earlier this week.

De Lille donated 50 new beds to the centre.

“[They] provide a safe haven for hundreds of women and children. They see at least 600 people a month coming to that facility for help‚” said de Lille.