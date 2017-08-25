Parliament has weighed in on the Vodacom billing debacle‚ calling for the issue of disappearing data to be investigated by an independent body.

The mobile operator earlier this week drew the ire of some of its subscribers whose data and airtime had disappeared as a result of a technical glitch.

The company has since apologised and begun reimbursing customers who were affected by the problem‚ but parliament has called for a further probe into the matter.

The billing crisis came amid growing calls around the country for data prices‚ which remain stubbornly high‚ to be slashed.

Parliament's portfolio committee on telecommunications and postal services said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the Vodacom incident.