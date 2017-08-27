The Democratic Alliance has launched a petition calling for early emergency elections‚ saying it believes the ANC has lost the confidence of the majority of South Africans‚ and that Parliament requires a new beginning through the ballot box.

DA national spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said that in the vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on August 8 it was clear that the ANC was willing to do anything to protect ”this corrupt president” - a man that had 783 corruption charges against him.

“The ANC has proved time and again that is totally incapable of self-correcting and that they will do anything to protect President Zuma and keep him in power. As the ANC fights itself‚ Parliament is becoming dysfunctional.

“The DA cannot allow this to happen. While 9.3 million South Africans are jobless and 30.4 million (55.5%) South Africans live below the poverty line‚ unauthorised‚ irregular‚ and fruitless and wasteful expenditure under President Zuma’s ANC amounts to R252-billion. It may be too late to wait until 2019 to save our country. We have to act now‚” Van Damme asserted.

“South Africans must be allowed to have their say and by supporting the DA’s motion you can help to ensure that South Africa does not have to withstand the devastating effects of Jacob Zuma’s presidency for another two years‚” she added.