The Save South Africa campaign has described an open letter from whom it describes as President Jacob Zuma’s “favourite son” as a “bizarre attempt to deflect attention away from the increasing evidence against him and his cronies of their central role in state capture and corruption”.

“Yet you accuse us of state capture‚” the open letter read.

Save SA said the letter “does nothing but confirm how embedded he is in the state capture project”.

“Rather than explain his role in this‚ he resorts to intimidation‚ incitement and hate speech‚ in a style that is increasingly becoming the trademark of the Zuma family.

“Zuma Junior should not be writing open letters at this time - he should be writing affidavits…‚” the organisation said.

It added: “He should be preparing his submission to the commission of inquiry into state capture‚ when it eventually happens.

“That is the ‘letter’ we are all waiting for and which prompts us to ask‚ in the meantime: Duduzane Zuma‚ how do YOU sleep at night?"