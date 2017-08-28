Duduzane's open letter ‘bizarre’ and ‘strange’‚ say civic organisations
The Save South Africa campaign has described an open letter from whom it describes as President Jacob Zuma’s “favourite son” as a “bizarre attempt to deflect attention away from the increasing evidence against him and his cronies of their central role in state capture and corruption”.
“Yet you accuse us of state capture‚” the open letter read.
Save SA said the letter “does nothing but confirm how embedded he is in the state capture project”.
“Rather than explain his role in this‚ he resorts to intimidation‚ incitement and hate speech‚ in a style that is increasingly becoming the trademark of the Zuma family.
“Zuma Junior should not be writing open letters at this time - he should be writing affidavits…‚” the organisation said.
It added: “He should be preparing his submission to the commission of inquiry into state capture‚ when it eventually happens.
“That is the ‘letter’ we are all waiting for and which prompts us to ask‚ in the meantime: Duduzane Zuma‚ how do YOU sleep at night?"
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) described Duduzane’s open letter Gordhan as strange.
Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said Duduzane ignored the fact that it was President Zuma who appointed Gordhan as finance minister because he trusted him.
“He seems to be unaware of collective Cabinet responsibility. To single out one person to be responsible for the country’s economic performance is irresponsible‚” Naidoo said.
He said there was no evidence that Gordhan was persecuting Zuma by closing his bank accounts.
Zuma said in the letter all of his bank accounts had been closed by Gordhan’s “friends” in the banking industry.
“Banks closing accounts are decisions taken by the banks. As we know from the recent court case‚ the minister of finance is not permitted to intervene in the banking relationship between banks and clients.”
Naidoo also refuted Zuma’s claim in the open letter that it was rumoured that Gordhan owned shares in financial services companies and did not make disclosure of his holdings.
“All members of the executive are required to disclose their interests and shareholding in the members’ register of interests every year and Mr Gordhan has listed all his interests in the register‚” Naidoo said.
According to research by TimesLIVE‚ it appears Duduzane has been a director of 21 companies‚ many which also had the Guptas as directors‚ but that he has resigned from most positions. However‚ it appears he is still director of 7 companies - all of which appear to have stopped trading.
He may no longer be a director of any companies but he could still have shares in Gupta-owned companies.
According to a City Press analysis‚ he had a 45% stake in Mabengela investments‚ of which Tony Gupta held 20%. This investment company had shares in Tegeta mining company which bought the Optimum coal mine.
Mabengela also had shares in Infinity media which owns the New Age and ANN7. The 45% stake in Mabengela investments‚ a holding company for many Gupta companies‚ cost him R45 ( forty-five rand).
Duduzane was a director at Shiva uranium mine and has resigned‚ but this does not mean he has sold his shares in the mine‚ which are believed to be at least 9.5%. He was the BEE empowerment partner in the Gupta deal to buy the mine.
The purchase was funded by R250-million loaned by the Investment Development Corporation. The loan was never returned to the IDC in full. In December 2015 the Oakbay group valued Shiva at R10.7-billion.
He was also a director at Sahara Computers‚ a Gupta company‚ until last year.
