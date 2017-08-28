Political analyst Shadrack Gutto says the best thing that can be done by President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ is to go court instead of threatening legal action against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

In an open letter written by Duduzane to Gordhan‚ he argued that the former finance minister should shoulder some of the blame for the country’s economic crisis. Duduzane then asked Gordhan to refrain from making negative public statements about him and the Guptas.

“I am selling my shares to be able to focus my time on clearing my name. At this point I would advise you to refrain from further public statements which could affect the current sales and my reputation. I reserve my rights to pursue legal action for the harm you are causing‚” Duduzane said.

Gutto said Gordhan only stated facts that he knew as a finance minister.

“[He stated] things which if the Zumas go to court will be established whether they were true or not. He indicated that there was a lot of interference‚ bending of rules‚ bribing‚ money laundering‚ privileging the Zuma family in some of the businesses that were being done.