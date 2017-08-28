South Africa

Missing White River woman found in shallow grave

28 August 2017 - 18:53 By Naledi Shange
Crime scene police tape.
Image: Supplied

A Mpumalanga woman who has been missing for three weeks has been found dead and buried in a shallow grave.

Thembelihle Base's decomposing corpse was found by a cattle herder on Sunday in a veld at Manyeveni Trust‚ Kabokweni‚ outside White River.

"The body was discovered yesterday morning by a man herding cattle after detecting a foul smell‚" said Sergeant Gerald Sedibe.

"Upon investigation the man spotted something that resembled human body parts protruding from under the ground and he immediately alerted the police." Police confirmed it was Base‚ who had been reported as missing since August 10.

A 26-year-old man believed to have been the last person seen with her has since been arrested.

"The suspect will make his first appearance at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court tomorrow facing a charge of murder‚" said Sedibe.

