Nxesi's commissions of inquiry 'a waste of taxpayers’ money': DA

The Democratic Alliance believes that Sports Minister Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi is wasting taxpayers’ money instituting commissions of inquiry into a stampede at a soccer match at FNB Stadium and allegations of misconduct at Sascoc.

Nxesi announced the two ministerial commissions last week.

One is into an incident at the preseason Carling Black Label Cup soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on July 29 where two fans lost their lives and 17 were injured.

The other is into allegations of mismanagement at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

DA member of parliament and shadow sports minister Tsepo Mhlongo said in the case of the soccer inquiry‚ guidelines are in place from the recommendations made after the 2001 Ellis Park disaster.